Castorland-Deborah Lynn (Noble) Davis passed away peacefully in her home on November 10th, 2020.
Born to Archer and Barb Noble in Grand Rapids Michigan on April 21st, 1958; she was 62 years old. She deeply loved her family, decorating for Christmas and their family dog Bella May.
She is survived by her husband of 26 years; Tracy Davis, her children Jason & Lynette Dundon, Cristen & fiancé Derek Nellis, Ryan Davis, Michael and Kim Davis, Megan & Grant Wiedemann, her grandchildren Chase, Garrett, Griffin, Landon, McKinley, Kennedy, her two brothers Buck & Kristen Noble and Tom & Stephanie Noble and several brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law and beloved cousins.
The family would like to thank all the first responders on scene, and her doctors and nurses from Beaver River Health Center, the CTICU unit at Westchester Medical and Albany Medical.
Family and friends are invited to attend a graveside service on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 11:00 a.m.at Maple Grove Cemetery, Rt. 5, Vernon, NY where CDC regulations with face coverings and social distancing will be observed. The family will have a celebration of life at a later date to be announced. In lieu of flowers contributions in Deborah’s memory may be sent to www.lewiscountyopportunities.com. Online condolences may be sent to maleckifuneralhome.com
