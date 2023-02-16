Deborah Menke of Binghamton, NY (born Sept. 20, 1944 in Watertown, NY) passed away Feb 10, 2023.
She was preceded in death by Husband David, and sons Andrew and Christopher. She is survived by son Gregory and wife Melanie Menke and grandson Robert, daughter Stephanie Menke and husband Mark Sutorka. She was a loving mother and grandmother, a talented artist and was also very involved in her community. She will be greatly missed by many. She will be celebrated in a service later this spring in Watertown NY.
