Deborah Pritchard Brand passed away September 4, 2021 at her home under the care of family and hospice. She was born May 6, 1957, raised in Jasper, GA, and graduated from Pickens High School. Her family opened and operated the Speedburger Restaurant, where Debbie and her siblings all worked.
Debbie came to NY State with friends who also had found employment with the expansion of Fort Drum. She met her soulmate, Bill Brand, in Evans Mills, where they were married and made their home. Debbie was a hard worker, often taking on extra jobs, or just helping out because it was needed. After several years, Bill and Debbie moved to Panama City Beach, FL, where they both worked at the Chateau Hotel; Bill running the Maintenance Department and Debbie as Head of Housekeeping. They eventually moved to Debbie’s hometown of Jasper, GA to be near her family. Debbie really enjoyed returning to work at the Speedburger, which is still family owned.
Along with her husband, Bill, she is survived by her daughter Stephanie(Shane) Duncan and their children Piper and Willow; her son Scott(Tonya) Hammontree and their children Jack, Danny and Lilly; Step-daughter Caroline(Dan) Boudreau and their children Jarrett, Genevieve and Lauren; Her mother Liz Pritchard, her brother Jim Pritchard, and her sister Cindy(Billy) Heath, several nieces and nephews in Georgia. Her father Cotton Pritchard and brother Charles both predeceased her.
Debbie will be greatly missed by her NY family; mother-in-law Evelyn Brand, brothers and sisters-in-law: Ted(Peggy) Brand, Mary(Alan) Fleming, Mark(Robin) Brand, Susan Brand Delles, Steve(Mollie) Brand, Barry(Teri) Brand, Nancy(Larry) Morrow, many nieces, nephews, and their families. She was predeceased by father in-law Frederick Brand Sr, brothers-in-law Frederick Brand Jr and Harry Delles.
Arrangements are with In Their Honor, Jasper, GA. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of Jasper, GA or Hospice of Jefferson County, Watertown, NY.
