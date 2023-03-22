Deborah Yates Delduchetto age 81 of Sudbury, formerly of Weston, MA passed away peacefully with her family by her side on March 9, 2023. She was married for 53 years to the love of her life Michael Anthony Delduchetto (deceased).
She was a graduate of St. Lawrence University and a member of the Pi Beta Phi Sorority.
Born in Gloversville, NY daughter of William P. Yates and Dorothea G. Yates she is survived by her three loving children: Michael Delduchetto (Bassima) of Weston, Susan Ohler (Marc) of Sudbury, and Matthew Delduchetto (Heidi) of Wilmette, IL. Deborah leaves 11 grandchildren cherished beyond measure: Michael, Colin, Brian, Bridget Delduchetto, Reese & Gavin Connelly, Benjamin, William & Luke Ohler, Elizabeth and John Delduchetto. She also leaves her sister Jane Ferguson and brother William Yates (Sandy) of Northville, New York and many adored nieces and nephews.
Deborah taught 1st grade for many years, was an accomplished a cappella singer and had a very special weekly Bridge Group. She loved her summers on the St. Lawrence River and in Northville, NY on the Great Sacandaga Lake with her family.
Her favorite role in life was being a wife, mother and Nandy to her grandchildren. She was a devoted sister, aunt and friend to many. She attended countless sporting and life events for her grandchildren and one of their greatest memories is knowing she was their number one fan.
She will have a private family burial at Arlington National Cemetery in Washington D.C. where she will be laid to rest at home next to her husband.
Our deepest gratitude should be expressed to Vanyola, Carole and Taina for their love, care and devotion to Mom over the years. We are forever grateful.
Enjoy your families, have a Dunkin’ coffee with someone you love, and in lieu of flowers kindly consider donations in memory of Deborah to Mass General Cancer Center: giving.massgeneral.org/donate
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.