GOUVERNEUR- Debra Ann “Stella” Day, age 66, of Gouverneur, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, May 13, 2021 at Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse, NY, due to injuries sustained in an automobile accident.
There will be calling hours for Debbie on Thursday, May 20, 2021 3:00-6:00pm at French Funeral Home in Gouverneur. She will have a graveside service on Friday, May 21, 2021 1:00pm at the Hailesboro cemetery. Condolences and photos may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.
Debbie was born on August 28, 1954 in Gouverneur, NY to the late Earl D. and Joanne L. (Sayer) Hubbard. She graduated from Gouverneur Central School in 1973 and on April 7, 1973, she married the love of her life, Charles W. “Chuck: Day. Charles passed away on July 14, 2019.
Debbie worked at St. Lawrence-Lewis County BOCES as a Teacher’s Aid for many years until her retirement. After retirement she spent her days taking care of the love of her life Chuck, talking on the phone with her kids, and making her daily trips to the Silver Leaf Diner. She was always sharing stories with people about the ones she loved and enjoyed visiting with others showing pictures of her grandkids and stories about their activities and how much joy they brought to her life.
Surviving are three daughters, Katrina and Andrew Cook of Gouverneur, Melissa Day and her companion Greg Guin of Virginia and Stacy and Michael Varre of Syracuse; a son, Ryan and Danielle Day of Virginia; four brothers, Daniel and Belinda Hubbard of Gouverneur, David and Arleen Hubbard of Cortland, Duane and Karen Hubbard of Gouverneur and Dwight “Ike” and Tammy Hubbard of Gouverneur; a sister, Dolores and Patrick Spellicy of Camden; five grandchildren, Jenneca and Hailey Cook, Cormick Day and Michael and Lilly Varre.
Debbie is predeceased by her husband Chuck; her parents; a brother, Dale Hubbard and twin infant sons.
Donations may be made in Debbie’s memory to the Gouverneur Volunteer Rescue Squad or to the Gouverneur Volunteer Fire Department.
