Waddington: Debra J. Cameron, age 65 passed away unexpectedly at her home Thursday, October 17, 2019. Friends and family may call on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 P.M. at Phillips Memorial Home in Waddington. A graveside service will be held on 11:00 A.M. Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Waddington.
Debra was born on December 4, 1953 in Potsdam, the daughter of the late George and Geraldine (Hallida) Adams. She was a loving Home Health Care Aide who touched and enriched the lives of the patients and families she cared for.
She is survived by her loving children, Jason A. and wife Hope Cameron of Ogdensburg, NY, Christopher J. Cameron of Massena, NY; her loving companion, Marty Roth of Waddington, NY; her spoiled dog, Prince; along with her siblings, Diane and husband Gene Hale of Great Falls, MT; Randy and wife Kim Adams, of Ogdensburg, NY, Richard Adams of Lisbon, NY, Laurie and husband Tom Trathen of Piffard, NY and Philip Adams of Waddington, NY. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Ashley and Harleigh Cameron of Ogdensburg, NY and Ethan Daniels of Edwards, NY; great-grandchildren, Ashton and Ava Daniels along with several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a brother George Adams, Jr. in 1965 and a daughter, Karen Cameron in 1982.
Debra will be missed by the countless people she has helped throughout her life.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Phillips Memorial Home, Waddington. Online condolences may be shared with Debra’s family by visiting www.PhillipsMemorial.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.