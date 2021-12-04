Debra J. (Widrick) Roggie, daughter of Royal and Arlene Widrick, went to be with the Lord on November 24th at 2 p.m. Deb is survived by her husband Steve Roggie and her two children Jeff Roggie and Jennifer Brewster, her mother Arlene Widrick, a son-in-law Nate Brewster, a daughter-in-law Elaine Moeller, 6 grandsons Hunter, Jaden, Greyson, and Hudson Brewster and Josh and Sean Moeller, three brothers Larry, Lonnie, and Lynn Widrick and her sister Shari Roggie. She was pre-deceased by her father, Royal Widrick.
Deb worked at Climax Manufacturing in Lowville, NY before moving to Colorado Springs where she worked at Focus on the Family until 2011. Deb was very active in a ministry that served the homeless community in Colorado Springs. She was also a part of Mountain Springs Church and has touched many lives with her love for people.
Deb passionately loved Jesus and in turn loved her family deeply and accepted everyone as they were. There were no strangers with Deb. She was constantly giving of herself and made sure that everyone always had what they needed. Deb’s laugh was contagious and she will forever be remembered by those who have known her as a friend, family, or friends that became family. Deb will be greatly missed and never forgotten.
A memorial service will be held at Naumburg Mennonite Church on December the 18th at 10 a.m.
