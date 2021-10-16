Massena: Debra Lynn Langevin, age 70, passed away Thursday evening, October 14, 2021 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Phillips Memorial Home in Massena. Friends and family may be received on Tuesday, October 19, 2021 from 9:00 AM until 10:45 AM at Phillips Memorial Home in Massena. A Funeral service will be held immediately following calling hours at 11:00 AM at the Phillips Memorial Home in Massena with burial in Calvary Cemetery in Massena.
Debra was born on June 3, 1951 in Plattsburgh, NY the daughter of the late Simeon F. and M. Ruth (Canough) Langevin. She was employed at Whalen, Davey & Looney as a Senior Administrator for over 24 years.
Debra was a member of the Professional Women’s Organization, and enjoyed gardening and being outdoors. She was an avid reader who enjoyed collecting books and figurines. She also loved the company of her dogs, “Bella”, “Brody” and “Gracie”.
She is survived by her three sons; Steven (Ali) Kormanyos of Brasher Falls, NY; Christian (Athena Chubb) Kormanyos of Massena, NY; and Nicholas (Maggie) Kormanyos of Okemos, MI. Debra is also survived by three grandchildren, Samantha Jo, Steve John III and Cole Kormanyos, a brother Phillip (Joanne) Langevin, along with two nieces, Lori Brown and Angie Christiansen. In addition to her parents she was predeceased by a brother Richard Langevin.
Online condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family by visiting www.PhillipsMemorial.com
