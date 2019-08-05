OGDENSBURG — Calling hours for DeCodie T. Adams, 27, of Ogdensburg will be held on Wednesday, August 7, 2019, from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. at the LaRue & Pitcher Funeral Home. Funeral services will be private. Mr. Adams died unexpectedly on Saturday morning, August 3, 2019, at his home.
Arrangements are under the direction of LaRue & Pitcher Funeral Home.
DeCodie T. Adams was born on September 18, 1991, in Ogdensburg, New York. He was the son of John A. Adams Sr. and Teresa M. Brenno. He was a graduate of Ogdensburg Free Academy and the Southeast Lineman Training Center. He worked as a Lineman for Cable Services Corporation of WIlliamsburg, PA. Codie’s greatest joy in life was his son Hayes, whom he would spend as much time with as he could, he was a proud father and his son was his best friend. Codie enjoyed fishing, hunting and spending time at camp with his dad and brother and he always enjoyed spending time with his friends and family.
He is survived by his six-year-old son Hayes Adams, his mother Teresa M. Brenno of Ogdensburg, his Father, John A. Adams Sr., his Grandmother Mrs. Mary Brenno of Ogdensburg, his brothers; Thadcher Adams of Ogdensburg, John A. Adams Jr. and Justin Adams of Texas, the love of his life Kelli M. Barr. He is also survived by his Uncles; Scott Brenno and Wayne Cross of Ogdensburg, his special cousins Miah and Mician Cross and his beloved dog Cosmo. Several cousins and many, many friends also survive him.
He was predeceased by his maternal Grandfather Basil Brenno, his paternal grandparents Patricia and Marvin Adams. He was also predeceased by his Aunt Heather Brenno and Uncle Robert Brenno.
In Lieu of Flowers, the family respectfully requests donations in Codie’s memory be made to the trust account of Hayes Adams c/o North Country Savings Bank 401 Caroline Street Ogdensburg, NY 13669.
Online condolences may be made at www.LaRuePitcher.com.
