“The family of DeCodie Tanner Adams would like to thank all relatives, neighbors, and friends for their many cards, prayers, flowers, donations, and for all food and gift shop provided.
We would also like to thank everyone who attended the celebration of life gathering. A heartfelt thanks to all who attended funeral services as well. We were truly blessed with such support.
We would also like to express a special appreciation to Father Shurtleff and Deacon David Demers. LaRue & Pitcher Funeral Home for professional arrangements and the services they provided. Chris & Nicole were outstanding! Basta’s for all their beautiful arrangements.
Also, a special thank you to Terry Tynon for her help with getting his brother home in time.
DeCodie will always be remembered in our hearts for his beautiful smile, spirit, and willingness to help others when needed. His wings were ready, but unfortunately our hearts were not.
Fly high we will love and miss you forever.
Till we all meet again.”
