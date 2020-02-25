The memorial service for Dee Wills will be 3:00 pm on Thursday, February 27th at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home with Rev. Leon “Toby” Schilling officiating. Calling hours will be held prior to the service 12:00 pm – 3:00 pm at the funeral home.
Dee passed away Saturday, February 22nd at her home while under the care of her loving family and Hospice of Jefferson County. She was 76 years old.
Born Dolores M. Bevens in Watertown on October 31, 1943 she was the daughter to Paul and Katherine Shultz Bevens. Dee graduated from Clayton High School and worked for 29 years at Samaritan Medical Center as a Physical Therapy Aide then provided cleaning services and private elder care, most recently she worked at the hospital in the copy service department.
She married Gerald “Jerry” Wills on December 24, 1971. Together they enjoyed NASCAR, camping and traveling.
Surviving besides her husband is her daughter, Deborah L. (Steven) Busby, Depauville; 2 step-children, Jeffrey L. Wills, W. Virginia; Connie Harn, Wyoming; grandchildren, Michael and Kyle Busby, Jennifer (William) Moore, Kylee (Ryan) Knight, Braedon Harn, Cristopher Wills and 3 great-grandchildren. Besides her parents she was predeceased by her brother, Clarence “Butch” Bevens.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her name to Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham Street, Watertown, New York 13601.
Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc.
Condolences may be made online at www.reedbenoit.com
