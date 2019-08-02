A memorial service for Deirdre M. Stewart, age 70 will be held at 11:00am on Saturday August 10th 2019 at the First Congregational Church of Morristown, 541 Sand Street, Brier Hill. A celebratory luncheon will follow at 12:30 at the Freight House Restaurant, 20 Market Street, Ogdensburg, NY. Ms. Stewart passed away on January 13, 2019. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Ogdensburg Public Library, 312 Washington St, Ogdensburg, NY 13669.
Deirdre M. Stewart
