MASSENA – Delbert L. LeGrow, 58, of Larue Road, passed away unexpectedly early Thursday morning, October 14, 2021 at Massena Hospital.
Delbert was born on July 25, 1963 in Massena, the son of Barbara (Holliday) LeGrow and the late Garth LeGrow and attended schools in Massena. As a young man, Delbert showed his love for cars and mechanics. He started working as a pumper at Collins Brothers. Delbert was well known throughout the community for his knowledge and skill for car mechanics – especially diesel mechanics. At one time he owned and operated D&R Truck Repair and most recently was an owner/operator for LaValle Trucking in Potsdam. Delbert’s great love, like his late father, was for race cars. He has continued the family love for owning and racing stock cars, which has continued to his son racing in the Sportsman Modified Class a many local tracks. He enjoyed spending time with his family and loved watching NASCAR on the off season of local racing.
Delbert is survived by his companion of 40 years, Barbara Rushlow; his children, Kelly LeGrow of Massena and Delbert LeGrow, Jr. and his companion, Mickey Seguin, of Massena; and his grandchildren, Novaleigh, Kensleigh, Camdyn, Jacksyn, and Katelynn. He is also survived by his mother, Barbara of Massena; his brothers, David LeGrow of Hastings and Donald and Denise LeGrow of Massena; his sister, Debra LeGrow of Elbridge; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
In addition to his father, he was predeceased by a daughter, Kerry LeGrow on October 5, 2019 and a brother, Daniel LeGrow in infancy.
A celebration of his life will be held at the convenience of the family with burial in Pine Grove Cemetery, Cook Street, Massena.
Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, where memories may be shared and condolences offered to his family online at www.donaldsonfh.com
