LOWVILLE — Delores “Dee” Tuttle, 79, of Rural Avenue Lowville, passed away Friday evening, June 24, 2022 at her home in the care of her loving family and Lewis County Hospice.
All are welcome to attend a prayer service at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 29, 2022 at Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowville, followed by a Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Lowville with the Rev. Jay Seymour officiating. Burial will be in West Lowville Rural Cemetery. There will be no calling hours.
A full obituary will follow.
Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com.
