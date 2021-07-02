Delores J. “Ginger” MacKenzie, 88, of Watertown passed away at her son’s home in Clayton Wednesday, June 30, 2021.
She was born in Rochester on February 5, 1933, daughter of Joseph and Pearl Sabin Veck and graduated from Ben Franklin High School, Rochester. She married C. William MacKenzie on June 9, 1956 at Evangelical Reformed Church, Rochester. Bill passed on May 2, 1996.
Ginger worked in the physical education department at Wiley School and retired in 1995 after 25 years of service to the Watertown City School District. After retirement, she was a landscaper for Brookside Cemetery, specializing in plants and flowers. Among her hobbies were knitting, golfing, and bowling and she was an avid volunteer.
She is survived by her son and his wife, Bruce W. and Diane M. MacKenzie, Clayton; granddaughter, Sadie M. MacKenzie and Michael Pena, Watertown; sister-in-law, Diane Veck, Rochester, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Along with her husband, Ginger was predeceased by her brother, Larry Veck.
Burial in Brookside Cemetery, Watertown will be at her family’s convenience. There are no calling hours or funeral service. Arrangements are entrusted with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Watertown and online condolences to Ginger’s family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com
