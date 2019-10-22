Deloris P. Sohovic, 86, formerly of Lyons Falls, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 11, 2019 with her family by her side. She was born on September 7, 1933 in Whitesboro, NY, daughter of Arthur and Mary Elizabeth (Yerdon) Powell. Deloris married Paul Sohovic on January 21, 1956 in Pearl River, NY. The couple resided most of their married lives in Lyons Falls. She stayed home to raise her children and later worked as a library aide for South Lewis Central Schools until she retired.
Deloris enjoyed doing volunteer work for the public library and Girl Scouts. She was a member of The Valley Homemakers Club, Turin Highlands Country Club and Brantingham Golf Club. Deloris enjoyed cooking and baking for family and friends, she was an avid reader and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She will be remembered by all for her immense love for her family.
Deloris is survived by seven daughters: Carol (Richard) Van Orden, Brewerton, NY; Nancy (Gerhard) Munger, Lowville, NY; Lauren (Mel) Morgan, Smithville, TX; Kathie (Rick) Watson, Brantingham, NY; Mary (Doug) Tiffany, Glenfield, NY; Joanna (David Proia), Syracuse, NY; Paula (Rick) Steria, Brewerton, NY; a sister, Shirley Gilberti, a brother, David (Beverly) Powell, thirteen grandchildren, four great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her parents, Arthur and Elizabeth Powell, her beloved husband, Paul, a brother, Donald Powell, and sisters Joan Araki, Janet Rocker and Janice Loomis.
The family would like to thank the staff at Sunset Nursing Home for their care and dedication.
Calling hours will be 2-4 p.m. on Monday, October 14, at the Iseneker Funeral Home, Waters Road, Lowville. A funeral service will follow at 4 p.m. at the funeral home. The burial will take place at the convenience of the family at Wildwood Cemetery in Lyons Falls, NY.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Lyons Falls Public Library, 3918 High Street, Lyons Falls NY 13368, or the Lewis County Humane Society, PO Box 628 Lowville, NY 13367.
Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com
