Calling hours for Denise D. Weston of 17831 Ives Street Watertown are tentatively scheduled for March 9, 2022 from 1-3 p.m. at TLC Funeral Home, inc. Ms. Weston died at University Hospital on February 17, 2022. She was 59. Arrangements are with TLC Funeral Home, Inc.
Denise D. Weston
