The world lost a beloved mother, grandmother and friend, Denise Weston, known by many as “Dee” on February 17, 2022.
Denise was born on June 25, 1962 in Watertown, NY to Francis Weston Jr and Gladys Villeneuve and was the youngest of four children.
Denise remained a lifelong resident to the area, where she attended Boces, pursuing her passion of cooking. She held various jobs throughout her work career with her most recent positions at Tyco/ Covidien and Samaritan Summit village. She enjoyed cooking, spending time with her friends and family and could never pass up a shopping trip or garage sale.
Denise made many lifelong friends from her various jobs. She was a mother first and foremost to her two sons Adam and Cory Weston, who were the light in her eyes, along with her many grandchildren.
Denise is survived by her mother Gladys, two sons Adam and Cory Weston, their significant others Jennifer Monahan and Nicole LaVancha, her grandchildren Isaiah, Cory, Trennor, Adalyn, Atlas, Bryson, Cara, Kaylee, Caleb, Caiden, Kendyl, Kayne and great grandchildren Caroline, Addison and Rowan.
Denise was predeceased by her father Francis, brother William Villeneuve and her precious grandson Landin Weston who will finally be able to be rocked again in grandma’s arms, in Heaven’s rocking chair.
Denise’s cheerful attitude, infectious smile and laugh will be impossible to forget. She will live on in the memories of the lives she touched. Her generous and caring spirit continued, as she chose to donate her organs and give the gift of life to others.
Calling hours will be held at TLC Funeral Home in Watertown NY on March 9, 2022 from 1:00-3:00pm and will be open to the public.
