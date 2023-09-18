CHASE MILLS -- Funeral services with Fireman’s Honors for Dennis B. Levac (Denny), 47, of 689 County Route 44, Chase Mills, will be held on Wednesday September 20, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at the Raymondville United Methodist Church with Kathy Felix and Helen Langford presiding. Burial will be held in the Greenview Cemetery in Chase Mills. Family and friends may call at the Buck Funeral Home in Norfolk on Tuesday, September 19th from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Dennis passed away unexpectedly at his home on September 14, 2023. Dennis fought long hard battles with brain cancer and heart complications.
Dennis was born on March 29, 1976 in Potsdam, son of Dennis J. and Gloria D. (Newcombe) Levac. Dennis graduated from Norwood-Norfolk Central School and the Seaway Valley Tech Electrical Program, Class of 1995. Dennis was a self-employed carpenter (jack of all trades) and also worked for Larry Danko for many years. Dennis was a lifelong member of the Norfolk Volunteer Fire Department and had a deep love for country music and singing. He was always willing to give a hand, without asking for anything in return. He was quick witted, always having a joke or a phrase. Some of his most notables included “Allegedly,” “I spent my last quarter on you,” Don’t ever apologize, it’s a sign of weakness,” and “C’mon-C’mon.” Dennis was also known by his nieces and nephews as “Grumpy Den.” He loved Swedish Fish, pickles and cheese, and a cold Coors Light in a can. He was the most loyal father, son, brother, uncle, and friend anyone could ever ask for. Denny really enjoyed time spent with his family and friends.
Dennis is survived by his son, Braydon J. Levac, Canton; his father Dennis J. Levac of Chase Mills; his six brothers and seven sisters; Melinda Levac and Dale Bilow of Chase Mills; Rebecca Siddon and Randy Sienkiewicz of Louisville; Craig Levac of Texas; Tad Levac and Michelleen Maguet of Syracuse; Darcy and Dan Holmes of Louisville; Tracie and Mike Legault of Louisville; Chad Levac of Chase Mills; Lori and James Smith of Massena; Eric Levac of Chase Mills; Brandon and Ashlee Levac of Chase Mills; Derrick Levac and Kate Gallant of Queensbury; Megan Levac and Terry Russell of Norfolk; and Courtney and Gerard Jesse of Florida. Dennis is also survived by his beloved nieces and nephews, Morgan and David Murray, Kara and Ryan Carrow, Evan and Cullin Smith, Thea Krywanczyk, Katelyn Legault, Brittany, Brianna and Caleb Levac, Hunter McDonald, Lillian Russell, Gavin, Stella and Ethan Jesse, Olivia Jeffords and Wyatt Levac; and his great niece and nephew, Gretta and Charlie Murray as well as several aunts, uncles, cousins and many lifelong friends such as James Root(JR), Peter Darabon, Scott Garrow, Brad Belgarde, Jimmy Malone, Roger Conte and Greg Monroe. Dennis was pre-deceased by his mother, Gloria, on May 14th 2020 whom was considered his best friend and partner in crime.
Memorial donations in Dennis’s memory can be made to the Raymondville Methodist Church or the Norfolk Fire Department and memories and condolences may be shared on line at www.buckfuneralhome.com. The buck funeral in Norfolk is serving the family of Dennis B. Levac.
