COPENHAGEN – Dennis C. Swain, 74, 10198 Washington St., Copenhagen, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 13, 2021 surrounded by his family at the Lewis County General Hospital in Lowville, New York.
Born on April 4, 1946, in Sackets Harbor, NY the son of the late Richard Harris & Hilda Muriel Parker Swain. He graduated from Watertown High School in 1965. He then enlisted in the United States Marine Corps where he served during the Vietnam War from 1965-1969.
He married Nancy Lee McDonald on August 10, 1980. Nancy died on June 6, 2015.
He was employed as a papermaker for Crown Zellerbach from 1969 retiring in 2017.
Dennis is survived by his children; Eric & Gayle VanCour, FL; Troia VanCour VT; Tonya Farrell, Copenhagen; and Fatima Zeiber, PA; and several grandchildren; Justin, Caitlin, Tyler, Austin, Erica, Emily and Ivy. He is also survived by 8 great-grandchildren.
He enjoyed fishing & hunting, attending auctions and antiquing. But most of all he loved spending time with his family. Dennis was a devoted Christian he had a very strong faith in God.
A Graveside Service with military honors will be held privately by the family in the Maple Hill Cemetery, in Rutland, NY.
Arrangements are being handled by the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service; Inc. located at 500 State Street in Carthage. Online condolences in his memory can be made at www.lundyfuneralhome.com
