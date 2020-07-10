GOUVERNEUR - Dennis Franklin Horton, 47, of Johnstown Street, passed away, Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at University Hospital SUNY Health Science Center, Syracuse, NY.
Born on September 26, 1972 in Watertown, NY, he was a son of Frederick and Evelyn J. LaForty Horton. He was a 1990 graduate of Gouverneur Central School.
Survivors include his mother, Evelyn Horton, Gouverneur, NY; a sister and brother-in-law, Kelly and Michael Countryman, Antwerp, NY; a brother, Daniel Horton, Gouverneur, NY; his dog, Buddy; his cat, Trouble; many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
His maternal grandparents, Franklin and Emma LaForty passed away previously.
Private burial will be in Oxbow Cemetery, Oxbow, NY, with Pastor Ron Sinclair, officiating.
Arrangements are with Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa, NY.
Condolences may be made online at www.frederickbrosfuneralhome.com.
