Port Charlotte: Dennis George Wilkins was reunited with the love of his life Alma (Girard) Wilkins who predeceased him on February 11, 2020 after 538 days apart. Dennis passed away from a long battle with COPD on August 31, 2021 at his home in Port Charlotte, FL with his family by his side. He was born in Massena, NY on May 1, 1932 to the late Eva (Martin) and George Wilkins. He entered the army at the age of 17 on November 4, 1949 and was honorably discharged on February 3, 1953. Dennis and Alma were married on December 26, 1951 in New Mexico. They spent 69 beautiful years together and had four wonderful children, eleven grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren.
While in the Army Dennis worked on big artillery guns. When he was discharged he returned to Massena, NY where he worked for General Motors as a skills Trades Millwright and Supervisor for over 30 years. Dennis was also a Cub Scout leader for troop 47 for many years. He helped his sons and others earn many badges and to become Eagle Scouts. He always had scary stories to share around the campfire. Dennis was the owner of North Country Homes where he built many beautiful homes and sold windows for people to see the world through. After he retired Dennis and Alma moved to Port Charlotte, FL where they spent the rest of their years together.
Dennis was a real renaissance man. In his 60’s he discovered a love for painting and playing the guitar. He created several different paintings that are now shared for his family to enjoy for years to come. He also wrote poems and short stories. With his brother Wally, they created WADE Enterprises where they sold a variety of items. They loved going to garage sales and having business meetings over coffee at McDonald’s.
Dennis leaves behind four children; Gary and Sophia Wilkins, Vicky Thursby, Sue and Art Williams all of Port Charlotte, FL and George and Maggie Wilkins of Massena, NY. Also surviving Dennis are his 11 grandchildren; Dennis, David, Desire, Darcy, Billy, Crissy, Jason, Patrick, Emily, Katie, and TJ, 11 great-grandchildren; Alex, Christopher, Ciarra, Gage, Samuel, Henry, Havalina, Abigail, Ethan, Ariah, and Emmett George. Along with one sister, Kathy and Joe Toth of Michigan, sister in-laws, Barb, Cindy, Lorenza, Girard, Joyce Legualt, Dee Oakes and several nieces and nephews.
He is predeceased by his loving wife Alma of 69 years. His sisters; Dorothy Eros, Donalda (Budge) Sedlock, Shirley Clough and his Brothers; Leonard (Alkie) and Wally Wilkins. His brother in-laws, Carl, Richard, and Robert Girard and a son in-law Jerry Smith.
The family has entrusted funeral arrangements to the care and direction of the Phillips Memorial Home, Massena. There will be no public calling hours. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 12:00 PM on Thursday September 9, 2021 at St. Lawrence Church on the Willard Road, Louisville, NY. Dennis will be laid to rest next his wife Alma in the Parish Cemetery with full Military Honors.
Dennis will be remembered for his pretty blue eyes, contagious smile and his sense of humor. In lieu of flowers that affected Dennis breathing, please make a donation in his name to Tidewell Hospice; 5957 Rand Blvd. Sarasota, FL 34238 or the Port Charlotte Florida Fire Department Station No. 8; 215600 Clinton Ave, Port Charlotte, FL 33952.
“If you ever feel you need a drink take a trip to the memory well and be sure to fill up your cup” Dennis Wilkins (Sacré bleu)
Friends and family are welcome to share online condolences, photos and memories of Dennis by visiting www.PhillipsMemorial.com
