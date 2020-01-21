MASSENA – Dennis I. Binan, 49, of Carey Road, tragically passed away early Sunday morning, January 19, 2020 in the Town of Hopkinton.
Dennis was born August 11, 1970 in Massena, the son of Jerry E. and Diane (Clemo) Binan. He was a1988 graduate of Massena High School. On May 29, 2004, he married Sandra L. Loran at the Hogansburg United Methodist Church with Rev. James E. Barnes, officiating.
At the age of 16, Dennis started his working career with Frenchie’s Chevrolet where he was currently the service manager. Throughout his life, he achieved numerous certifications through General Motors for automotive repair and service. He also co-owned DenMark’s B&B Lawn Care Business and worked with both Mark Burke and Paul Patterson in their respective driveway sealing businesses. He had a great love for the outdoors with a passion for hunting and was the current President of the Flower Hill Hunting Club in Parishville. Dennis cherished the time he was able to spend with his family, grandchildren, and many close friends in his new man cave. He loved snowmobiling, boating, 4-wheeling, camping, playing hockey, volunteered many hours to the Wounded Warriors hunting adventures, and was an avid fan of the Montreal Canadiens.
Dennis is survived by his wife, Sandra; his children, Garrett Loran of Hogansburg; Colin Lazare (Stephanie Morin) of Cornwall; and Lexsi Loran Thomas of Hogansburg; his grandchildren, Coralee Jock and Kendall and Kaide Lazare; his parents, Jerry and Diane Binan of Massena; his brother, Jerry L. Binan (Anne Bishop) of Massena.
He is also survived by his mother-in-law, Marianne Loran and his wife’s siblings, Vicki Beeson (Jeb), Sheri Cree (Ron), John Loran (Jill), Sanford “Sonny” Loran (Christie), Melanie Jacobs (Joe), Scott Loran (Leslie), and Annette Swamp (Leroy); and many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his beloved dog, Chooie Binan; his grandparents, Louis and Helen Clemo, Pete and Harriett Carr, and Douglas Binan; and his father-in-law, Sanford “Sam” I. Loran
Friends may call at the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, on Thursday 2-4 and 6-9:00 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday 10:00 AM at the Church of the Sacred Heart.
Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to the Massena Humane Society or the American Heart Association.
Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.donaldsonfh.com.
