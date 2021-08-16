Dennis J. Roy Jr.

LOWVILLE-Dennis John Roy, Jr., age 70, of Lowville, entered into eternal rest on August 16, 2021, after a very courageous battle with Lewy-Body Dementia, surrounded by his loving family.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 18, 2021 at Saint Peter’s Catholic Church, Lowville with Rev. Christopher Carrara officiating. Interment with Military Honors will follow in Martinsburg Cemetery. All are welcome to attend a luncheon at St. Peter’s Church Fellowship Hall immediately following the burial. Memorial contributions can be made in Dennis’ name to St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 5457 Shady Avenue, Lowville, NY 13367.
Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com.
