The burial for Dennis L. and Nancy L. Wilson will be held at 2:00 pm on Friday, October 28th at Sulphur Springs Cemetery, Town of Hounsfield.
Dennis and Nancy were married in 1964 at the Hope Presbyterian Church. Dennis passed away January 6, 2022, Nancy passed away September 23, 2022, at Upstate Medical Center.
Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home
