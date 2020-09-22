Watertown- W. Dennis O’Driscoll, 79, passed away Saturdaymorning at Samaritan Summit Village where he had been a resident since March.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Cleveland Funeral Home of Watertown, NY.
Dennis was born on December 27, 1940, to the late John W. and Dorothy (Christman) O’Driscoll. He graduated from Immaculate Heart Academy in 1961and later in life took classes at JCC.
Dennis worked for the City of Watertown Department of Public Works for 37 years retiring in 2004.
Dennis was a communicant of Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church, Watertown. Hewas kind and very generous in supporting humanitarian causes. One of his favorites was in paying it forward to Immaculate Heart Central (Academy) so that others would be able to attend as he had. He was known for his love of books and reading and was well versed in all the sciences. He could be seen often at the movie theater in the mall or filling up at a good church dinner. He enjoyed over 100 white-water rafting trips down the Black River.
Dennis is survived by a brother and his wife, Stephen and Susan O’Driscoll, The Woodlands, TX, and his “adopted family” Kathleen and Mark Pierce and Maret and Sean Salsbury and their families.
A graveside service for Dennis will be held Saturday, October 3, at 11:00 a.m. in Glenwood Cemetery, Watertown. All are invited to attend with facemasks and social distancing required.
Memorial donations may be made toImmaculate Heart Central School, 1316 Ives St, Watertown, NY 13601 or Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church, 320 W. Lynde St, Watertown, NY 13601. Online condolences can be made at www.clevelandfhinc.com.
