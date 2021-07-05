Dennis P. Harder, 71, of Norwood, NY, passed away June 28, 2021 at Saint Elizabeth’s Hospital in Boston, MA due to complications from COVID. He was surrounded by his loving daughters. He was the son of Louise Harder of Potsdam, NY, and the late Kelsie B. Harder. Mr. Harder, born in Nashville, TN, served in the United States Army, prior to his 35-year career at National Grid (Niagara Mohawk). Dennis was known for his profound love of dogs, rooting for his beloved New York Mets and New York Jets, and rooting against the New England Patriots. He was often spotted on his front porch reading the daily newspaper while enjoying a hot cup of coffee. Mr. Harder left an indelible mark on the countless doctors and nurses who cared for him over the past year and a half, as a result of his determination, appreciation, and humor. Survivors include the mother of his children, Brenda (Branch) Harder; three daughters, Jessica Simmons of Clifton Park, NY and her husband Ronald, Danielle Connor of Stoughton, MA and her husband Michael, and Megan Hartman of Virginia Beach, VA and her husband Luke; brother Gerald Harder of Fresno, CA; and six grandchildren, Lucas, Abby, Ryleigh, Jackson, Nolan, and Cameron. Donations may be made in Dennis’ honor to the Amputee Coalition at: amputee-coalition.org. A private burial service will be held in Tennessee. A celebration of life will be held for Dennis this summer in Potsdam, NY. For guest book please visit www.lehmanreen.com
