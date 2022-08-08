Skip to main content
Dennis R. Strickland

Services for Dennis R. Strickland, 69, will be 11 am, Friday, August 12, 2022 in Dexter Cemetery with Military Honors. Pastor Ron Graeflin, from the Life Church of the Nazarene, Watertown, NY, officiating. Dennis passed away, Tuesday, February 22, 2022.

