NORWOOD – Funeral services for 67 year old Dennis W. Germano, a resident of 4 Baldwin Ave, Norwood and formerly of Raymondville, will be held in the springtime at the Buck Funeral Home. Burial will be held in the Raymondville Cemetery. Dennis passed away unexpectedly on Monday, February 17, 2020 at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital. Dennis is survived by his daughter, Madison Germano, Huntington Beach, CA; his brother, Michael and Sharon Germano, Norwood; a niece, Christina and Corey Wilkins, Morristown as well as his aunts and uncles, Sally and Joe Sutter, Raymondville, Tony and Nancy Germano, Raymondville, Katie Zych, Overland Park, KS and several cousins. Dennis was pre-deceased by his parents, Dominic and Lola Germano and his sister, Kathy Germano.
Born in Potsdam, NY on March 15, 1952 to the late Dominic and Lola Campbell Germano, Dennis graduated from high school and earned his associated degree from Canton College. Dennis has worked in the restaurant business for many years as a manager and bar tender. He worked locally in Potsdam at Chris Faye’s before moving to California, working at Vittorio’s Italian Restaurant as well as other business’s. Dennis had a passion for golfing and also enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, playing cards and socializing. Dennis was a very generous person, always willing to help anyone. Memorial donations in Dennis’s memory can be made to the American Diabetes Association or to the American Heart Association and memories and condolences may be shared online at www.buckfuneralhome.com . The Buck Funeral Home is serving the family of Dennis W. Germano.
