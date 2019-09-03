COPENHAGEN - Derek A. Moore, 45, of Copenhagen, passed away on Sunday, September 1, 2019.
Derek was a dedicated outdoorsman. He could be found bow hunting with his brother Darren, bass fishing on his boat with Kristin, ice fishing all winter, and preparing year round for a big buck. He enjoyed Harley rides, side-by-side rides on the Tug Hill, playing euchre at the Croghan Legion and camping in the Adirondacks. Derek was always up for an adventure and a good laugh.
Derek was born on December 20, 1973 in Lowville, New York, the son of the late Terrence E. Moore and Lynda Bartos Moore. He graduated from Beaver River Central School in 1992, and attended Mohawk Valley Community College. Derek worked at area paper mills before entering the Wind Industry, working for Vestas, then EDP Renewables for the past 13 years.
He is survived by the light of his life, his daughter Morgan (Cody Lyndaker) and the love of his life Kristin Vogt. His best friend and brother Darren Moore (Wendy) Stephen Moore (Michele) and Scott Moore (Susan). Loving Beverly Moore and her daughters Sarah (Marc) Tornatore and Megan Buckingham. The loving Vogt family of Copenhagen; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
He is greeted in heaven by his parents, Lynda and Terry and his Uncle Chip Moore.
The funeral will be on Friday September 6, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Iseneker Funeral Home, 5702 Waters Road, Lowville with Pastor Nate Zehr, and Pastor Matt Zehr officiating. Burial will follow in Lowville Rural Cemetery. A Celebration of Life to follow at the Croghan American Legion. Calling hours will be from 2-4 p.m. and 5-7p.m. on Thursday September 5, 2019 at the funeral home.
Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com.
