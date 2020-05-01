Diana Bradham, age 77, of Trumansburg died on January 24, 2020 at her home after a courageous battle with metastatic breast cancer. A Virtual Memorial Service will be held at 7:00pm on Friday, June 12, 2020. If interested in participating in services, please contact Ray Bradham at rfbradham@gmail.com. For additional information, please contact Ness-Sibley Funeral Home at 607-387-8151, or visit www.ness-sibley.com
