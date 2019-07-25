BEAVER FALLS – Diana June “Dee” Marolf, 63, of Beaver Falls, passed away on Wednesday afternoon, July 24, 2019 at the Community Campus of SUNY Upstate Hospital where she had been a patient since Saturday.
A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, July 29, 2019 at Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., 5702 Waters Road, Lowville, with Rev. Bruce W. Chapman officiating. Burial will follow at Redwood Cemetery. Calling hours are from 1 – 5 p.m. on Sunday, July 28, 2019 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Lewis County General Hospital Fund for Hope, 7785 N. State St., Lowville, NY 13367.
Dee is survived by her beloved husband of 43 years, Jim Marolf; three children, Elizabeth and Jason Zehr of Copenhagen; Jim Marolf Jr. and fiancé Chrishelle Jackson of Harrisville; Kelly and Andrew Juby of Carthage; a brother Gerald (Mary) Salisbury of Alexandria Bay; five sisters, Sylvia (Paul) Mitchell of Pennsylvania, Fay Elk of Lowville, Becky (Greg) Edick of Colonie; Vickie (Bob) Cocco of Texas, Angela (Terry) Vanderbogart of Georgia; a sister-in-law, Paula Salisbury of Central Square; 9 grandchildren, Morgan Stevens, Corey Stevens, Alexandria Marolf, Elijah Smith, Maddison Juby, Chloe Zehr, Cassie Juby, Paige Zehr, and Macie Zehr. Dee is also survived by aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, great-great nieces and nephews and cousins. She is predeceased by a brother, Donald Salisbury; and her father and mother-in-law, William and Elberta Marolf.
Dee was born on June 5, 1956 in Gouverneur, NY, a daughter of the late Junior and Marjorie Proven Salisbury. She graduated from Alexandria Central School in 1974 and worked at area businesses before her marriage. On March 20, 1976, she married Jim Marolf at Plesis United Methodist Church with Rev Hunter, officiating. She raised her family and worked for Wakefield’s General Store in Beaver Falls, later, together with her husband, Jim, they would own and operate this store. For many years she worked for The ARC in Lowville and the Jackson Hewitt Tax Service in Watertown before becoming a Deli Manager at Price Chopper in Carthage. She retired in 2014 due to health reasons. Dee enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, making sure to attend any event they were involved in. She also enjoyed fishing, cooking for her family, and camping.
Condolences may be shared with the family online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com .
