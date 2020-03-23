Diana L. Sherman, 56, of Watertown and wife of David C. Sherman, went to be with Jesus on March 15th, 2020 at Crouse Hospital in Syracuse.
Diana is survived by her husband David C., Watertown; three sons Daniel E. (Dominique), David M. and Jacob T., all of Watertown; her daughter Rachel L, Watertown; her mother Sandra Reed, Rodman; her brother David Reed, Dexter; her sister Theresa (Don) Male, Rodman; nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews. Her father David Reed passed away in 2005.
Diana was born October 27th, 1963 in Gouverneur, NY, a daughter to David and Sandra Erwin Reed. She graduated from Watertown High School in the Class of 1982. She received her certificate in Textile Fabrication from Jeff-Lewis BOCES.
She married David C. Sherman May 21st, 1983.
Diana chose to be a “stay at home” mom and raised her children in a very loving and supportive environment. Once all of their children were in school Diana worked in the role of a nurse assistant at Angel’s Inn where she was loved by all of the clients. Due to a vacancy, she was moved to the position of facility cook where she was able to use her talent and love for cooking. She took her love for children and worked at First Step Day Care then worked at Bench Mark Family Services. When the time was right she became certified and opened her own In Home Day Care that she operated until June 2011. Diana took a special interest in assisting children with special needs she also learned sign language and taught it to all of her day care children. In October 2014 Diana opened Momma’s Kitchen a small restaurant and bakery that specialized in hand made chocolates.
Diana was a member of the Rutland Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxilary and when her husband transferred to Town of Watertown Volunteer Fire Department she became a member of the Town of Watertown Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxilary.
She loved looking out for others. It was her gift to feed and love on other people. She saw it as her calling in life from Jesus, and she made sure to live it to the fullest. No matter how tired she was if someone needed something and she could do anything about it, they had it.
With our family background being involved in fire, EMS and military service, Diana always paid special attention to local military events and fund raisers for our Veteran service members. She also tried to look out for our fire, police, 911 dispatchers, EMS members and Hospital ED workers when special events or days came around. She always seemed to know when they might need a little pick me up and sent chocolates or cookies or food or all the above. You were her heroes!
Diana was a member of the Faith Fellowship Church in Watertown and was the originator of the “Daughters of the King” women’s bible study group at the church. Diana would spend a lot of time sending out scripture verses and words of encouragement to someone that needed it. When someone needed prayer she believed that you pray right now so you don’t forget and she spent a lot of hours in prayer for people.
Diana expressed her greatest sorrow was that she will miss the birth of her first grandchild in July to Dan and Dominique and Jacob’s marriage to Jenna Sanford this October.
Dates and times for visitation and funeral services will be announced in the coming weeks. Arrangements are with the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown.
In leiu of flowers, send donations to the Urban Mission Food Bank on Factory Street.
Online condolences may be made at www.reedbenoit.com.
