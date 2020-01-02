Diana M. Burgoyne, age 57, of Massena, NY died Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at her home following a long illness. Per her request, there will be no calling hours or services. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Homes & Cremation Services.
Diana was born on January 4, 1962, in Massena, NY, the daughter of Archie and Sara Stewart Burgoyne. She graduated from Massena Central High School, the class of 1980. She later attended SUNY Cobleskill and graduated with an Associate’s Degree from SUNY Canton. She worked for Alice Hyde Memorial Hospital and Massena Memorial Hospital as a phlebotomist.
She is survived by her two sons, Casey Simonds and Michael Boychuk and his wife Dierde; grandchildren, Joseph and Julia Boychuk; her brother, Timothy Burgoyne and his wife Amy; her two sisters, Judy and her husband Joseph George, and Michele Bronchetti and her husband Thomas; nieces and nephews, Daniel and Benjamin George, Sara Hansen, and Jake Bronchetti. She is predeceased by her parents, Archie and Sara Burgoyne.
She was a member of the Elks and the VFW. She was an excellent cook and enjoyed vacationing in Florida.
In lieu of flowers, donations in remembrance of Diana’s memory may be made to Trinity Catholic School, 218 Main St., Massena, NY 13662.
Condolences may be made online at www.fraryfuneralhomes.com.
