Diana R. Hutchins, 79, of Dalton Estates, West Carthage, died Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at Carthage Area Hospital.
Diana was born in Watertown on December 8, 1943, the daughter of the late James and Grace (Ricco) Cassoni. She was a 1961 graduate of Augustinian Academy in Carthage. Diana was a graduate of JCC receiving her nursing degree. She worked for over 36 plus years at the Carthage Area Hospital.
She married John E. Hutchins on July 21, 1962, at St. James Church in Carthage. John, a former barber, passed away on May 17, 2014.
Diana was a member of St. James Church. She enjoyed reading, going to casinos, playing cards, and traveling. Most of all, she loved her family and spending time with them.
She is survived by a daughter Tonia Graham of Watertown, two sons: Daniel and his wife, Amelia Hutchins of Lebanon, CT; Glenn Hutchins and his fiancée Maria Bailey of Parish, grandchildren: Samantha Alexander and her fiancé Ryan Gilchrest, Jonathan Hutchins and his fiancé Madison Lipman, Angelo Hutchins and Audrey Graham. She also leaves two great grandsons: Nash & Aldan Alexander and two sisters: Patricia Gavaletz and Kathryn Chmela. She is predeceased by three brothers, James, John and Frank Cassoni.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:30 am on Saturday, March 11 at St. James Catholic Church with Rev. Todd E. Thibault officiating. Burial will be held in the Spring in St. James Cemetery, Carthage. Calling hours will be on Friday, March 10 from 3-6pm at the Bezanilla-McGraw Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to The Dementia Society of America, American Heart Association or Saint James Church.
To leave a condolence, go to www.bezanillafh.com.
