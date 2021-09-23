The funeral for Diana Roth of 228 Keyes Ave. Watertown will be Sunday at 3:00 p.m. in the chapel of TLC Funeral Home, Inc. There will be a calling hour prior to the funeral from 2 - 3 p.m. Internment will be at Brookside Cemetery and will be private. Mrs. Roth died at her home on September 20, 2021. She was 62.
She was born in Watertown, NY on January 23, 1959 the daughter of Gordon and Dorothy Brenon Lunderman. She graduated from Sackets Harbor Central School. A marriage to Carl Berger ended in his passing. She later married Jacob Roth who passed away in 2018. Diana worked as a transcriptionist for Samaritan Medical Center until she retired for health reasons.
Surviving are her children Mrs. Joshua (Crystal) Malloy of Three Mile Bay, Travis Berger of Watertown, Mrs. Andrew (Ashley) Brophy of Denton, TX and Ridge Berger of Burlington, NC, her brothers Michael Lunderman and his fiance’ John Woodard of Tampa, FL, Gordon Lunderman of Columbus, GA, John and Kathy Lunderman and Mark and Karen Lunderman all of Sackets Harbor, her sister Kris Lunderman of Watertown and her 5 grandchildren. She is also survived several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Arrangements are with TLC Funeral Home, Inc.
In Lieu of flowers donations can be made in her name to a college fund for her grandchildren at Northern Federal Credit Union, 120 Factory Street Watertown, NY 13601. Please make checks payable to Crystal Malloy and put “college fund” on the memo line.
