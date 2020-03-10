Diane Carol Hayes, age 74 of Parishville, passed away peacefully with her family by her side Monday March 9, 2020. She was born in Potsdam June 5, 1945, to Melvin & Nina Nelson. She graduated from Parishville-Hopkinton CSD in 1963.
Diane worked at Super Duper, the Clarkson Inn and Parishville-Hopkinton CSD. She provided daycare in her home for many children. Diane’s home was a home for so many people. She provided care for all her grandchildren and so many others. The happiest time of the day was school dismissal when her grandchildren and their many friends arrived daily to visit. They enjoyed her fresh baked cookies, brownies and snacks. Her dinner table always had room for extra people. Some kids came for dinner, some for over-night and many stayed for weeks. She was so proud of her family. Diane’s support, caring and love for family and friends are her legacy. She will always be with us.
Diane is survived by her husband of 55 years Jerry P. Hayes. They were married on April 4, 1964. They were married by Father Plante at St. Michael’s Church in Parishville. She is also survived by her son Jeffrey & Christina Hayes of Wadding River, Kevin & Cassie Hayes of Parishville, Steven Hayes of Parishville and her daughter Jane James of Parishville. Her brother David & Linda Nelson and sister Christina Caringi of Parishville. Diane is loved by her many grandchildren - Jacob, Hunter & Griffin Hayes - Kennedy, Kade & Luxi Hayes - Garrett & Alec Hayes - Ryan, Matthew & Jessica James. She was also survived by many nieces and nephews. Diane is also survived by her three step-sisters Nancy Savage of Bergen, N.Y., Fran Dorminey of Hawaii & Judy Ogle of Cordell, OK.
Family and friends may call at Garner’s Funeral Home, Potsdam on Thursday March 12, 2020 from 2:00 pm to 7:00 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:00 am Friday, March 13, 2020 at St. Mary’s Church, Potsdam with Rev. Stephen Rocker celebrant. The Christian burial will immediately follow at the Hillcrest Cemetery in Parishville.
Diane is predeceased by her father Melvin J. Nelson and her mother Martha (Nina) Nelson. Her son-in-law Jeff James and sister Bobby Jo Bastedo.
In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to the Parishville Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Squad @ 6 Catherine Street, Parishville, New York 13672. Thoughts, memories and condolences can be shared @www.garnerfh.com.
