Diane E. Clark, 71, of Water Street, passed away September 27, 2020 at Upstate Medical Center, Syracuse.
Diane was born on July 19, 1947 in Watertown, daughter of Frederick P. and Stella (Stravarkis) Clark. She graduated from Immaculate Heart Academy in 1967 and received her master’s degree in Counseling from SUNY Oswego in 1992.
Since 1994, Diane has been in private practice as a Mental Health Counselor in Watertown. She was a member of the NYS Mental Health Counselors Association, the Emergency Medical Corp. and a communicant of Holy Family Church. Diane enjoyed crafts, genealogy, gardening and was an animal lover.
Surviving is her step-mother, Joan Clark, Syracuse, an uncle, William “Skip” Clark, Hawaii, cousins, Anne and Dick Bennett, Punta Garda, FL, Mary Ellen Holm, Merritt Island, FL, Michael and Penny Clark, Watertown, Paula and William Stage, Watertown, James and Margaret “Midge” Fraser, Watertown, several second cousins and her dear friend Bette Ann and David Honan.
A private family service will be held, and burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Contributions may be made to a charity of one’s choice.
Arrangements are with D.L. Calarco Funeral Home, Inc. Online condolences may be made to www.dlcalarco.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.