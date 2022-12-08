CARTHAGE- Diane E. (Oliver) Heesh, 80, formerly of 802 Parham Street, died peacefully Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at the Lewis County Residential Healthcare Facility in Lowville, NY. She was born on November 12, 1942, at the West Carthage Hospital to the late Leo & Mildred (Peebles) Goutremout. She graduated from Lowville High School in 1961, and then attended Beauty School in Syracuse, NY. She worked as a hairdresser for over 50 years, where she owned and operated “Diane’s Salon “out of her home.
She married Charles R. Oliver on October 13, 1962; he died on August 8, 1991. She later married Kenneth D. Heesh on October 13, 1992; he died on October 16, 2014.
Diane is survived by her children, Mark (Wendy) Oliver, Carthage; Michael Oliver (Jamie) of Carthage; and Marcia (Brandon) Reese, Holland Patent; along with 6- grandchildren, Jeffrey Rowe, Charles “C.J.” Oliver, Jessica Oliver, Jordan Oliver, Adrianna Oliver, Seth Reese along with 4-great-grandchildren, Colton, Ellie, Larson, Ainsley and several nieces and nephews.
She enjoyed knitting, crafting crosses and assembling puzzles; but most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.
Calling hours will be held on Monday, December 12, 2022, from 12:00 pm-1:00 pm with the funeral service beginning at 1:00 pm with Reverend Samuel Canon Samuel P. Lundy at the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. located at 500 State Street Carthage, NY 13619. Burial will be held privately immediately following the Funeral Service at the Fairview Cemetery in Carthage, NY.
Memorial Donations can be made to a charity of one’s choice, The family is being cared for by Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., located at 500 State Street in Carthage, NY 13619.
To leave a message of sympathy for Diane’s family please visit www.lundyfuneralhome.com and sign the tribute wall.
