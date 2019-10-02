On August 16, 2019, Diane Frances (MacRae) (Smith) Scott passed away at the age of 85 in her San Antonio, TX home.
Diane was born on January 29, 1934 in Winthrop, MA to Donald & Virginia (Riley) MacRae. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. During her long and adventurous life, she operated a daycare, ran the newspaper distributorship for the town of Lowville, researched genealogy, took small aircraft pilot lessons, and raised 8 children. She loved arts and crafts, flowers, reading, scrap-booking, and traveling. She was highly competitive in both a bowling league and playing scrabble. Diane was a very generous person, who donated time and money to those less fortunate than herself. Diane also enjoyed being a member of the Massachusetts Mayflower Society as a descendant of Mayflower passenger William Brewster. She was happiest visiting her relatives, especially her children and grandchildren, and she took great pride in all of their accomplishments.
She will be greatly missed by her surviving sister, Virginia Hamblet of MA, her sons Scott E. Smith (Mary) of FL, Frank A. Sterling (Ana) of TN, Steven A. and Daniel J. Smith of NC, and Andrew W. Scott (Christine) of TX, her daughters Laura D. Thweat of CT, Debra A. Kane (Chris) of CA, and Julia M. Wescott of NY, her 14 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Diane was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Donald, her ex-husband, Frank E. Smith, and her beloved husband, Earl W. Scott, and grandson, Steven L. Parker Jr.
A memorial service will be held at 10am on Friday, October 4th at 10am at St. Jerome Catholic Church 7955 Real Rd, San Antonio, TX 78263, immediately followed by a luncheon and celebration of life.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.