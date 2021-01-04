Canton- Diane J. (Friedel) Guyette, 77, of Canton, died Thursday, December 24, 2020 at the home of her daughter, Tammy, in San Jacinto, CA. Calling hours will be held on Friday, January 8, 2021 from 11 AM to 1:00 PM at Lawrence Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Canton. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM in Evergreen Cemetery, Canton. Social distancing and Masks will be required. Memorial contributions are suggested to Canton Day Care, United Helpers Maplewood Activities Fund or Canton Fire & Rescue.
Condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.lawrencefuneralhome.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.