Diane M. Labenski, 74 of Pulaski passed away at her home Monday, March 30, 2020.
Diane was born April 22, 1945 in Watertown, NY to Lem and Jeanette (Fuller) Wilder. She graduated from Pulaski High School in 1963. Diane married Richard Labenski in 1970. Mr. Labenski died in 1998.
Diane enjoyed knitting, crocheting, watching TV, her dogs and the lobster her son sent her each year.
Surviving are her children; Eileen Labenski, Richard Labenski, Jr., Leslie (Al) Barone, Lisa Labenski; sisters, Judith Tighe, Wendy Fox and many friends.
There are no services at this time. Burial will be at Woodlawn Cemetery, Sandy Creek.
Donations may be made in her honor to All Creatures Big and Small, PO Box 373, Lacona, NY 13083
Arrangements are with Summerville Funeral Home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.