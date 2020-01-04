LOWVILLE, NY — Diane Powers, 88, died on Tuesday, December 31, 2019, at Lewis County Residential Health Care Facility in Lowville.
Born November 14, 1931 in New York City, a daughter of Earl and Florence Doyle Foster, she was a graduate of the Vincentian Institute in Albany, NY.
In the early 1950’s, Diane (the name she always preferred to be called) began work as a secretary for Owens of Illinois in Cincinnati, Ohio, which was the predecessor of the Owens Corning Company. Over the ensuing 39 years, she worked her way up the ladder to eventually become the Director of their Human Resources Division, a position she held until her retirement in the early 1990’s.
Survivors include her son, Dan Gailey, of Buffalo, NY; three grandchildren, Haley, Marley and Jude Reynolds; a very special beloved nephew, Martin R. Luther, Jr., of Harrisville, and several other nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.
Diane’s funeral service will be private, and per her wishes, there will be no calling hours.
Arrangements are with Scanlon Funeral Home, Harrisville.
To view Diane’s complete obituary, or leave a message of sympathy, please visit www.scanlonfuneral.com
