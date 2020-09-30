Diane Roseboom Slate passed away after a long and difficult battle with Alzheimer’s Disease on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at her home in Brownville surrounded by her children.
Diane was born January 20, 1934, in Carthage, NY. Daughter of Clyde Becker Roseboom and Ariel Hawley Roseboom. At age 14 she traveled to Algiers with her family, on the passenger ship Washington, in order for her father Clyde, a funeral director, to prepare casualties of the war to return home. On June 24, 1952, Diane graduated from Brownville Glen Park Central School. She married Paul Joseph Slate of Brownville on April 29, 1955. Diane spent 25 years working at the Brownville Paper Mill as a lab technician, last working for Premoid Corporation.
After retiring, Diane spent the next 25 years caring for her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Additionally, she and Paul spent winters in Florida. Diane was 65 years-old when she obtained her driver’s license, which enabled her to take her neighbor to doctors’ appointments and to help transport her grandchildren to various events. She enjoyed watching golf and figure skating, knitting, crocheting, and she made the best banana bread and no-bake cookies in town!
Diane could always be counted on to have an open place at the table for anyone who stopped by. She was also a member of the congregation of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Brownville and a past member of The Eastern Star.
Diane is survived by her children: Debra (Lynn) Merrick of Glen Park, Katheryn (Dale) LaJuett of LaFargeville, Stephen (Cheryl) Slate of Brownville, Daniel (Suanne) Slate of Evans Mills, numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and her loyal Morkie dog Sadie. She is predeceased by her husband, Paul, and brother, John Roseboom of Texas. Special thanks to Diane’s caretakers who will always be considered part of the family.
A Funeral Service will be held Thursday October 8, 2020 at 12:00 PM at the Johnson Funeral Home, Dexter with Fr. John Demo, pastor of Holy Family Church officiating. Visitation will be from 10-12 prior to the funeral. All must follow current covid rules. Burial will follow in Dexter Cemetery. Donations may be made to Hospice of Jefferson County, St. Paul’s Episcopal Church of Brownville or the Charity of One’s Choice. On line condolences may be made to dexterfuneralhome.com.
