DEKALB- Diane Ruth Brown 76, of Cousintown Road. died peacefully Sunday, July 18, 2021 at the Claxton Hepburn Medical Center in Ogdensburg, NY with her family at her side. Diane was born on June 9, 1945 to the late Albert & Edith Beverly Wheeler in Ogdensburg. She graduated from Knox Memorial Central School in 1963. She married Donnie Ward Jr. on April 3, 1965. Mr. Ward died on September 17, 1983. She then married David Brown on September 5, 1987 in DeKalb Jct.
She worked at the Standard Shade Roller Company in Ogdensburg and St. Lawrence University. The jobs she enjoyed most were being a mother, grandmother and homemaker. Diane enjoyed spending time with her family, camping, old western movies and she loved birdwatching and her flowers.
She is survived by her husband David Brown; four children, Lori (John) Kingrey, Donnie (Robin) Ward III., Richie (Nicky) Ward, Jason Brown; two sisters; Patricia Rickett and Karen (Charlie) Bjork; ten grandchildren, Crystal (Sean) Sterling, John (Vicky) Kingrey II., Thomas Kingrey, Jacob (Amber) Kingrey, D.J. (Brooke) Ward IV., Katelyn (Tim) Smith, Kassidy Ward, Heavyn Ward, Marissa Bacon and Camryn Ward and ten great-grandchildren as well as many nieces and nephews. Diane is also survived by five step-children; Kevin Brown, Danny Brown, Debbie Weller, Lisa Brown, David (Barb) Brown Jr. and sixteen step-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by a brother Wayne Wheeler; a sister, Beverly Jean Grant and a step-daughter Karen Carr.
Calling hours will be held on Thursday, July 22, 2021 from 4:00-7:00pm at the Allen-Denesha Funeral Home in Dekalb Junction located at 4330 USH 11, Dekalb Junction, New York 13630.
A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, July 23, 2021 at 11:00am at the Funeral Home with Pastor, John Frary officiating. Burial will follow in the Hermon Cemetery.
Donations in her memory can be made to: Richard E. Winter Cancer Treatment Center 5 Lyon Pl, Ogdensburg, NY 13669
Arrangements are being handled by the Allen-Denesha Funeral Home in Dekalb Junction located at 4330 USH 11, Dekalb Junction, New York 13630.
