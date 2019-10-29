Dianne A. Hoffman, age 75, of Lowville, NY, passed away Monday, October 21, 2019, in Rostraver Township, PA at the home of her daughter, surrounded by her loving family. Dianne was born on May 9, 1944 in St. Johnsbury, VT, the daughter of the late Joseph Guy and Rita (Sicard) Voyer. She attended Mount St. Joseph Academy through her junior year and St. Johnsbury Academy for her senior year, from which she graduated in 1962. She was employed by AMF as an Accountant until she started her family, later working as a Crossing Guard at Lowville Academy as well as with her husband in the family cheese business. Dianne volunteered in the lunch program at St. Peters School in Lowville as well as in other areas of the school. She also volunteered at the St. Peters Parish Festival since its inception. Dianne was an avid bowler and golfer and loved to travel in her early life. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harold J. Hoffman on June 5, 2018; five brothers-in-law, Lowell, Russell, and Leonard Hoffman, Maurice “Murph” Murphy, and Rollian Martin; and two sisters-in-law Jane Hoffman and Virginia Martin. Survivors include her daughter Rebecca A. Wessel and her husband James of Rostraver Township, PA, two grandchildren Jacob Anthony and Peighton Alise Wessel, four sisters Dolores Hoffman, Jeannette Murphy, Denyse (Dennis) Dening all of Lowville, Helene (Kevin) Aubel of Baldwinsville, NY, a brother Donald Voyer of Victor, NY, sister-in-law Bethany Hoffman of Massena, NY, also numerous nieces, nephews, cousins as well as many friends. Arrangements are being handled by Anthony L. Massafra Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Inc., 40 Second Street Extension, Donora, PA 15033 (724) 379-6900 where friends will be received on Sunday October 27, 2019 from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm. Funeral services will follow at 4:00pm in the funeral home with Rev. Fr. Dan Valentine officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions may be made in Dianne’s name to Amedisys Hospice, Comfort Keepers, Friends of Lewis County Hospice, or just be kind and “pay it forward”.
