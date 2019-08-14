Dinah May Goodrow Wiggins passed awar July 26, 2019 at the age of 74. Originally from Newton Falls, Dinah is predeceased by her parents Verdine and Fredrick Goodrow, and her brother Freddie Goodrow. Dinah is survived by her sister Rita Goodrow Smith, her daughters Rebecca Wiggins, Melissa Wiggins, Sara Wiggins, and her grandchildren and her nieces and nephews. Dinah was known for her infectious laugh and her quick wit; throughout her life, she enjoyed working with children in many capacities and was a great teacher. She was welcoming and loving to so many, and she will be greatly missed.
A Memorial Service will be celebrated on Saturday, August 24th at 11:00am at Webster Presbyterian Church in Webster, NY.
