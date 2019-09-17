Dolly Edwards

Dolly McConnell Edwards 41, passed away on September 13, 2019 at Christus Mother Francis Hospital, 800 Dawson Rd. Tyler, TX.
Dolly was born March 8, 1978 in Watertown, NY. Daughter of Deborah Butterfield.
Dolly attended Watertown and South Jefferson Schools. She married Carlos Edwards, Sr in Hooks, TX. Dolly was a homemaker and mother of nine. Dolly is survived by her husband Carlos Sr., her mother, mother-in-law Loretta and Grandmother-in-law Rosetta.
Her children, Nichole MCConnell & (Brox) Alexsis Edwards Morris (LaCharles), Xavier Edwards, Carlos Edwards, Jr., Tulsa Edwards, Elliana Edwards, Gabrielle Edwards, Messiah Edwards Young, Travon Edwards. 3 Grandchildren, brothers; Terry Butterfield Jr., Harley Davidson, Stepsisters and Stepbrothers, Aunts, Uncles, nieces and nephews, cousins, her dog odd ball & friends.
Previously deceased by; her father, a sister and maternal Grandparents.
Dolly loved her family, friends and her faithful dog odd ball. She liked Music, pizza and going for walks, according to Jim (TV Show). Dolly will be cremated, a private ceremony with immediate family only at a later date in Texas.
