Dolores Belair Whipkey, 87, originally from Clayton and Watertown NY, passed away September 10, 2021 in Palm Harbor FL after a short illness. She is survived by her loving husband Dan, their children Lee Ann, Jim, Scott, and Steve, their seven grandchildren, and her brother Neil Belair. Dolores and Dan recently celebrated their 67th wedding anniversary. Her love, beauty, humor and kindness, as well as always caring for others’ needs ahead of her own, will always be remembered.
Dolores Belair Whipkey
09/10/2021
