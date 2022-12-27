All services for Dolores “Dee” B. Currier of 736 Cadwell Street Watertown will be in the spring. Mrs. Currier died at Summit Village in Watertown on December 20, 2022. She was 80.
She was born in Watertown, New York the daughter of Roland J. and Lillian Luella Rolfe Charlton on November 11, 1942. She graduated from Watertown High School. She married Albert Currier on September 10, 1977 at the Emmanuel Congregational Church. Mr. Currier died November 9, 2021.
she is predeceased by her parents, her three brothers Thomas, Carl and Vernon Charlton and a sister Bonnie Scott.
She worked for Samaritan Medical Center as a worker for the gift shop for 38 years. She also did television set up ordering for patients at Samaritan Medical Center and she worked in housekeeping for Mercy Hospital. She enjoyed going to casinos and playing slots. Surviving are her God children Todd Johnson of Sacket, Arkansas, Shari Miller of Watertown, Sheryl Charlton of Rochester and Kaitlyn Johnson of Greenwood, Arkansas, her step children Margaret Fukuda of Benicia, CA, and Garry Currier both of Fairfield, CA, her best friend Linda Mothersell of Watertown, her brother and sister in law Roland and Bonnie Charlton of Watertown, a brother in law Charles and Jean Currier of Watertown, her two sisters and brother in law Janice Raso Waite of Black River, Gwen Johnson of Greenwood, Arkansas, and Henry (Sharon) Gebo of Ypsilanti, Michigan. She is also survived by several neices and nephews. Arrangements are with TLC Funeral Home, Inc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.